Three young Lebanese killed in Dbayeh highway crash

Three young Lebanese were killed early Monday on the highway linking Dbayeh to Beirut in a double traffic accident involving multiple vehicles, according to Lebanon’s Traffic Management Center (TMC).

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. and involved a truck, two cars and two motorcycles, leaving two others injured. According to details provided by L’Orient Today’s North Lebanon correspondent, the two motorcycles collided with cars that had overturned in the middle of the road following an earlier accident across Le Royal Hotel. The road was unlit. The impact killed the three young motorcyclists instantly.

The victims were identified as Saad A., from Chekaa in North Lebanon; Rawad B., a Lebanese Army soldier also from the North; and Aya A., the young woman riding with Rawad.

Civil Defense and Lebanese Red Cross teams transported their bodies to a nearby hospital. Security forces have opened an investigation.

Another fatal accident was reported by the TMC at 2:30 a.m. in Dora, at the northern entrance to Beirut.

Lebanon’s roads are poorly lit and often in disrepair, and fatal crashes occur regularly. More than 270 people died in road accidents in 2024, according to figures from the road safety advocacy group YASA.