Aug. 4 commemoration: Protesters gather to march to Beirut port | LIVE

The Lebanese state is committed to uncovering the truth “regardless of the obstacles or the rank of those involved,” President Joseph Aoun vowed.

From the Beirut fire station, Minister Hajjar calls for justice to be served “as soon as possible.”

At 5:30 p.m., two processions will set off — one from Martyrs’ Square and the other from Beirut Fire Brigade station — to converge at the Emigrant statue.

Beirut Port will suspend its operations at 6 p.m., by order of its director-general, Omar Itani.

Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh announced that the Beirut Port silos have been added to the official inventory of historic monuments.

A section of Charles Helou Avenue, near one of the entrances to the port, was renamed “August 4 Victims Street.”