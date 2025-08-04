Aug. 4 commemoration: Protesters gather to march to Beirut port | LIVE

Gemayel calls for justice, praises Nassar
Kataeb leader Samy Gemayel said Monday that he would “continue the fight for justice” in the investigation into the Aug. 4 tragedy, saying that Justice Minister Adel Nassar had “succeeded in creating the conditions necessary for Judge Tarek Bitar to continue his work.” He expressed hope that the indictment would be “issued soon.”
Gemayel also called on President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to “recognize the importance of the moment we are living in and to move from a corrupt state where impunity reigns to a state of law and justice.”
He added that he hopes that a “courageous decision will be taken” on Tuesday during the Cabinet meeting on disarming armed factions in Lebanon, including Hezbollah.
Rallies begin in Beirut ahead of march to the port
Dozens of people have already gathered in front of the Beirut Fire Brigades, awaiting the start of the march to the port. Current and former ministers are present, including Information Minister Paul Morcos and former minister Michel Pharaon, according to L'Orient Today's reporter on the scene.
Another gathering has also begun at Martyrs' Square.
The two processions will meet at the Emigrant statue at the entrance to the port to pay tribute to the 235 people killed on Aug. 4, 2020.
Israeli army spokesman blames Hezbollah for Beirut blast
Avichay Adraee, Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli army, published a post on X sharply criticizing Hezbollah’s role in the Beirut port blast.
“Five years ago, we were the first to extend a hand to the Lebanese people, offering sincere humanitarian assistance regardless of religion, sect, or political affiliation,” he wrote. “We simply saw a people in distress and responded to the call of humanity.”
Adraee alleged it was already clear at the time “who was dragging Lebanon into hell,” blaming Hezbollah as “the cause of Lebanon’s calamity.” He accused the party of playing a “central role” in the blast by “stockpiling explosive materials in the heart of the capital.”
He added that Hezbollah “mocked the helping hand extended to Lebanon and chose, as always, to throw itself into the arms of the Iranian regime — even at the expense of its own people.”
“We cut off [Hezbollah's] hands and legs in the last war and exposed its reality to the world, yet it continues to fuel Lebanon’s tragedy, as if the destruction of Lebanon were its only project,” Adraee said.
He concluded: “We were — and remain — on the side of the Lebanese people. But are the Lebanese people on their own side?”
Hotel-Dieu hospital staff gather to honor blast victims
Medical staff at Hôtel-Dieu de France hospital gathered at the entrance to the emergency ward Sunday to honor the victims of the Aug. 4 explosion. Father Salim Daccache, rector of Saint Joseph University, spoke during the ceremony.
Mufti Qabalan calls to shield Lebanon from global power struggles
Jaafarite Mufti Ahmad Qabalan, politically aligned with Hezbollah, said the port explosion “is not only a catastrophe, but a moment when a country crucified on the cross of international and regional crises was laid bare.”
“I can only issue a resounding cry — for Lebanon, for justice, for the martyrs of the port, and for all those affected by this catastrophic explosion,” he said in a statement.
He mentioned Liliane Chaito, a woman severely injured in the blast, whose husband took custody of their son Ali after the explosion because she was deemed unfit to parent him. “This right is the most sacred of all her rights, and it is the authorities’ absolute duty to guarantee her right to motherhood and to ensure that she can at least communicate with her son, even through video call,” he said.
Drawing a parallel between Chaito and the country, he said: “Lebanon is a wounded nation, a tormented partnership. There is nothing more important than protecting Lebanon from the game of nations.”
Cleric Fadlallah urges against using port blast in “internal power games”
Shiite cleric Ali Fadlallah said the memory of the Beirut port explosion is a “national and human cause that concerns all Lebanese,” urging that it not be “sectarianized, politicized, or used in internal power games.”
“Everyone must work toward achieving justice and truth, without delay or evasion, so that those proven responsible are punished and such a tragedy is never repeated in this country,” he added.
Pope Leo XIV expresses compassion for Lebanon
During a prayer vigil held on Sunday evening in Beirut, a message from Pope Leo XIV was read in tribute to the victims.
In his message, the pontiff expressed his “sympathy to all those whose hearts are broken,” to those “who are suffering from the loss of their loved ones,” and to those “who have been injured or have lost everything as a result of this disaster.”
Present at the ceremony, the Apostolic Nuncio to Lebanon, Archbishop Paolo Borgia, emphasized that “the Lebanese people and the families of the victims are still searching for truth and justice, which must prevail above all else.” However, he noted “a glimmer of hope, as the investigation is progressing, even if it remains hampered by conflicting interests.”
Tracy and Paul Najjar, parents of three-year-old victim Alexandra, killed on Aug. 4, 2020, wrote on Instagram:
"We had hoped that this year would be different… That this day could be one of peace. A commemoration, a celebration of your beautiful life. But five years later, here we are again… Heartbroken, angry, and still desperately fighting for your right, for our right, for everyone’s right to justice.
Five years ago, we made you a promise, a promise that we’ve held onto with all our strength: That justice would be done. That those responsible would face the consequences. That no other family would have to endure this kind of pain again."
From the tribute mass, led by Beirut Archbishop Mgr. Abdel Sater
At the end of the Mass, the victims’ families thanked the ministers in attendance: Economy Minister Amer Bisat, Industry Minister Joe Issa al-Khoury, Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayyed, Information Minister Paul Morcos, Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi, and Tourism Minister Laura al-Khazen Lahoud.
On Sunday, the Ministries of Culture and Social Affairs organized a roundtable discussion at the National Library, the first initiative led by the Lebanese government relating to the Aug. 4 blast.
Remembering the blast's youngest victim
“Five years ago, my son Isaac died in the Beirut blast,” wrote Sarah Copland, Australian diplomat to the United Nations, on X. "For the past 5 years, for 1,826 nights, I have been learning how to cope with the grief, while also learning how to live again."
Isaac Oehlers was two years old when he was killed on Aug. 4, 2020.
'Aug. 4, a lesson for a sovereign state,' says Taymour Joumblatt
“Aug. 4 is not just a memory, but a lesson to remind us of the importance and necessity of a sovereign state, master of its own decisions, with effective institutions that take full responsibility for the lives of the Lebanese people,” wrote Taymour Jumblatt, leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, on X.
General Security calls for justice and a 'fair' investigation
The General Security, represented by its director Hassan Choucair, laid a wreath of flowers in front of the statue of the institution's martyrs in the port of Beirut.
“The blood of those who were killed and wounded seals our promise to continue on the path of law and justice,” reads a statement from the GS. It also calls for a “fair and thorough investigation into this heinous crime.”
Former GS director Abbas Ibrahim is facing charges in the blast case, led by Judge Tarek Bitar.
Aug. 4 was a crime against humanity, says Saddi
“The explosion on Aug. 4 was a crime against humanity, and the obstruction of the investigation for years is an even more heinous crime,” Energy Minister Joe Saddi wrote on his X account. "Bringing the truth to light and bringing the criminals to justice is a national necessity, not only out of loyalty to the souls of the victims, the pain of the wounded, and the suffering of their loved ones, but also to revive faith in our country and in the future of our children."
United Kingdom calls for truth and justice
The British Embassy in Lebanon announced on X that it lowered its flag to half-mast.
“Families of victims deserve justice, accountability and truth,” the embassy added on X. “UK continues to call for accountability & a transparent and swift investigation into the Beirut Port Blast.”
Maronite Patriarch Bechara al-Rai was initially scheduled to preside over the tribute mass, but was absent today. Rai was hospitalized a few days ago due to a “gastrointestinal disturbance.”
The 85-year-old patriarch had already taken several weeks of rest earlier in the spring after fracturing his hip in a fall during Easter Mass. He resumed his duties in May.
“France welcomes the efforts being made to fully uncover the truth in order to deliver justice to the victims and all those affected by this tragedy,” read a post on the French Embassy in Lebanon’s X account. “As Lebanese authorities have emphasized, ending impunity is essential to Lebanon’s recovery — because without justice, there is no rule of law.”
From the tribute mass, led by Beirut Archbishop Mgr. Abdel Sater
Beirut Archbishop Mgr. Abdel Sater devoted part of his homily to the “demand for justice” and “the dignity of the dead.”
“The entire people are demanding the full truth (…) and the names of all those responsible” for the disaster, he said, urging political leaders to allow the investigation to proceed and to prevent “political and partisan interference in the judiciary.”
“We will not remain silent,” he concluded.
The helmet of a firefighter killed that day is placed in front of the altar.
From the mass, led by Beirut Archbishop Mgr. Abdel Sater
The front rows of the church are occupied by the victims' relatives, followed by political figures such as Industry Minister Joe Issa al-Khoury, Economy Minister Amer Bisat, and MPs Elias Hankash, Nicolas Sehnaoui, Alain Aoun and Najat Aoun Saliba. Sahar Baassiri, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's wife, is also present in the audience.
A few minutes before the start of the mass in tribute to the victims of the Beirut port explosion, Saint Joseph's Church, located on Rue de la Sagesse, begins to fill up.
Unlike previous years, the ceremony is not being held at Saint George's Cathedral. No official explanation has been given for the change.
“It's the archbishop's decision, I don't know anything else. In any case, it amounts to the same thing,” a relative of one of the victims told our reporter on the scene.
This morning, the Lebanese flag was flown at half-mast at the entrance to the Presidential Palace, marking the day of national mourning.
'Punishing those responsible is a national and moral duty that cannot be postponed,' says Baha' Hairir from Beirut Port.
Baha' Hariri, eldest son of Rafik Hariri, laid a wreath near the port of Beirut. “We remember the pain, anger and crime that struck the heart of the capital,” he said. “Justice is a right for the martyrs and the wounded, and punishing those responsible is a national and moral duty that cannot be postponed.”
He also insisted that “ports and entry points must be under the exclusive control of the state, and that it is unacceptable to store hazardous materials that endanger the lives of Lebanese citizens and residents.”
The Aug. 4 disaster was caused by the explosion of a stockpile of ammonium nitrate left unattended in a warehouse at the port.
Beirut port's tribute to the victims
The port of Beirut will cease operations at 6 p.m., following a decision by its general manager, Omar Itani. A minute of silence will be observed in tribute to the victims, while ships sound their horns and cranes raise.
At 3:30 p.m., the Kataeb Party is organizing a gathering at its headquarters in Saifi to pay tribute to its late secretary-general, Nizar Najarian, who was killed in the explosion on Aug. 4 in the party's central headquarters.
Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar visited the Beirut Fire Brigade in Karantina, where he laid a wreath at the memorial honoring the firefighters killed in the Aug. 4 explosion.
State Security commemorates blast
In a brief statement, the State Security paid tribute to the victims and affirmed that it “remains committed to protecting the nation, beyond the pain.”
Former State Security Director Tony Saliba is among the officials who have been summoned by Judge Tarek Bitar in recent months.
Nadim Gemayel visits families of fallen firefighters in Qartaba
On Sunday, MP Nadim Gemayel (Kataeb Party) visited Qartaba (Jbeil district), where he met with the families of several Beirut firefighters who died while responding to the blaze at the port just before the massive double explosion.
Among the 10 firefighters killed in the blast were Charbel Karam, Charbel Hitti and Georges Hitti, all originally from Qartaba.
“Justice is not vengeance, but a right for the martyrs, the victims and their families, and a fundamental condition for any national recovery,” Gemayel said during the visit.
Lebanese Forces to hold memorial mass Aug. 5
The Lebanese Forces announced a memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Church on Pasteur Street in Gemmayzeh in tribute to the victims of the Beirut blast.
“What can be said to the grieving families? Words are useless, superfluous, and ring hollow. Because one question has been asked relentlessly for five years: Where is justice — once a source of pride for this country? Why is the investigation stalled?” read a statement from the LF’s Beirut office.
According to the party, “the investigation is stalled because certain parties decided it should be — because the truth must be buried.” The statement also claimed, “But that’s without counting the Lebanese Forces’ determination and persistence. From day one, we placed the port explosion file on the national priority list and brought it before international legal bodies.”
U.N.: ‘Progress is urgently needed’ in judicial process
In a statement, U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert noted that she had met with victims’ families last week and praised their “courage” in the fight for accountability. She also congratulated Parliament on passing the law on judicial independence last Thursday.
Olive trees planted in honor of victims
On Sunday evening, at around 7 p.m., along the road near the Beirut port, a line of olive trees — one for each victim of the Aug. 4, 2020, disaster — was inaugurated in the presence of victims’ relatives and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
Several ministers and MPs attended, as well as Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh, Social Affairs Minister Haneen Sayed and Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar.
At the base of each tree, a white plaque bears the name of one of the 235 victims of the explosion.
On Sunday, part of Charles Helou Avenue near one of the port’s entrances was renamed “Aug. 4 Victims Street.”
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud and victims’ families.
Speaking at the event, Salam called for an end to interference in the judicial process. “We will not compromise on justice or truth,” he said, stressing that “no one is above the law” in the port explosion case.
At 11:30 a.m. today, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai will celebrate a Mass at St. George Cathedral in downtown Beirut, alongside Archbishop of Beirut Boulos Abdel Sater.
Later in the day, at 5:30 p.m., a public march will begin at two symbolic locations: Martyrs’ Square and the Karantina Fire Brigade. The two groups will converge at the Emigrant statue at the entrance of the port for a tribute to the 235 people killed.
Lebanese government to uncover truth 'regardless of obstacles,' promises Aoun
In an early morning statement, President Joseph Aoun said the Lebanese state and “all its institutions” are committed to uncovering the truth about the disaster, “regardless of the obstacles or the rank of those involved.”
“Justice knows no exceptions, and the law applies to everyone without distinction,” he said.
“Today, five years after this tragedy, we stand before the souls of the martyrs, before the wounded and their families, and before all Lebanese to affirm that justice will not die, and those responsible will be held to account,” he added, calling the case a “top priority” of his presidency.
“We are working through all available means to ensure investigations continue with transparency and integrity, and we will keep pressuring all relevant parties to bring those responsible to justice, regardless of their status or affiliations,” he said.
Aoun also recalled the “extraordinary solidarity” shown in the aftermath of the explosion, when hundreds of people came to Beirut to help clear rubble and aid the wounded and displaced. “That spirit of solidarity will guide us toward justice and toward rebuilding our country on the foundations of justice, transparency, and accountability,” he concluded.
On Sunday night, Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh announced that the Beirut port silos — heavily damaged in the deadly blast and partially burned in 2022 — have been officially added to Lebanon’s general inventory of historic monuments.
Good morning, and thank you for joining our live coverage of the commemoration of the Aug. 4, 2020, explosion.
At 6:08 p.m. that day, one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosions in modern history ripped through Beirut, killing approximately 235 people and injuring thousands.
Make sure to read our Morning Brief to catch up with what you missed over the weekend.
