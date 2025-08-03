Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA WAR

Palestinian Red Crescent says one staff killed in Israeli attack on Gaza HQ


AFP / 03 August 2025 11:27

Members of the Palestinian Red Crescent and other emergency services pray by the bodies of fellow rescuers killed a week earlier by Israeli forces, during a funeral procession at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on March 31, 2025. (Credit: Eyad Baba/AFP)

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said Sunday that one of its staff members was killed and three others wounded in an Israeli attack on its Khan Younis headquarters in Gaza. 

"One Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) staff member was killed and three others injured after Israeli forces targeted the Society's headquarters in Khan Younis, igniting a fire on the building’s first floor," the aid organization said in a post on X.

A video, which the PRCS said "captures the initial moments" of the attack, shows fires burning in a building, with the floors covered in rubble.

It comes two days after U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff visited a U.S.-backed aid station in Gaza to inspect efforts to get food into the devastated Palestinian territory.

Nearly two years after the war began, U.N. agencies have warned that time was running out and that Gaza was "on the brink of a full-scale famine."

Eight staff members from the Red Crescent, six from the Gaza civil defence agency and one employee of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees were killed in an attack by Israeli forces in southern Gaza in March, according to the U.N. humanitarian office OCHA.

Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel, which triggered the war, resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to a tally based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed at least 60,332 people, mostly civilians, according to figures from the territory's health ministry, deemed reliable by the U.N.

