Received by Patriarch John X of Antioch, Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon condemns Mar Elias church attack in Damascus

Greek Orthodox Patriarch John X of Antioch on Saturday received the ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Alaa Moussa, and his wife at the patriarchal headquarters in Balamand, our correspondent in northern Lebanon reports.

During the meeting, the diplomat condemned the deadly attack carried out in June against the Greek Orthodox Mar Elias Church in Damascus, which he described as a "heinous crime." He also stressed that the launch of an "inclusive political process" in Syria, bringing together all components, is the way to restore and guarantee stability, according to a statement.

The patriarch praised Egypt's historic role in the Arab world, highlighting its current role under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.

On Friday, the ambassador congratulated President Joseph Aoun on his speech delivered the previous day on the occasion of Army Day, stressing the role of the military in maintaining "stability and sovereignty," following a meeting with the head of state at the Baabda Palace.