Dbayeh coastal road closes for several hours Sunday morning for cycling competition

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced Saturday that the coastal road along the Dbayeh marina will be closed to traffic for several hours on Sunday due to the organization of a bicycle race.

“From 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2025, the Lebanese Cycling Federation will organize the Lebanese Cycling Championship for people with disabilities, on the coastal road in the Marina – Dbayeh area, between the Golden Beach [at the level of Antelias] and the General Wissam al-Hassan barracks [farther north]. Consequently, the road above will be closed for the duration of the race,” the ISF said in a statement.

“We ask citizens to take note and to respect the instructions and directives of General Security officers, as well as road signage, in order to facilitate traffic and avoid congestion,” the statement concluded.