Baccalaureate results released, south Lebanon records highest success rates

BEIRUT — The Education Ministry published on Friday the results of the Baccalaureate covering all four streams (General Sciences, Life Sciences, Economics & Sociology and Humanities). Southern Lebanon recorded the highest success rates across all streams, which is a remarkable achievement, especially given the region's heavy exposure to the 2023-2024 war and the fact that it is still subjected to near-daily Israeli airstrikes.

The results were published on the official website of the Education Ministry, www.mehe.gov.lb, on social media, and by text message to the candidates' phone numbers.

In the Humanities stream, the national success rate stood at 59.28 percent, with the highest score in Southern Lebanon (90.48 percent) and the lowest in the North (40.27 percent). Results improved significantly in the Economics & Sociology stream, where the average success rate reached 85.62 percent. Nabatieh topped the chart with 93.89 percent, while Baalbeck-Hermel came in at the lower end with 78.26 percent.

The success rate was even higher in the General Sciences (91.92 percent). Once again, southern Lebanon led the pack with 96.31 percent, as Baalbeck-Hermel trailed at 83.16 percent. Finally, in the Life Sciences, the overall rate was around 91 percent. The South maintained its high performance at 94.84 percent while Baalbeck-Hermel remained the lowest scoring region with 84.81 percent.

Before the release of the results, the Education and Higher Education Minister, Rima Karameh, called on candidates and their families on Friday to express their joy by refraining from firing shots, “so that joy does not turn to sadness,” in a statement announcing the publication of the results of the official general baccalaureate exams in its four streams, as well as those of independent candidates for the brevet. Unfortunately, celebratory gunfire is a common phenomenon in Lebanon and often results in injuries or even fatalities.

In her statement, Karameh asked the Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar to “take the necessary legal measures against offenders.”

The Lebanese baccalaureate exams took place in July in a particularly difficult context, as the year was marked by a conflict lasting more than a year between Hezbollah and Israel since Oct. 8, 2023, resulting in thousands of casualties, the displacement of hundreds of thousands of residents of southern Lebanon, the southern suburbs of Beirut and the Bekaa Valley, and the destruction of many schools and homes in these regions. Despite the reluctance of the Shiite community, which was particularly affected by the war, Minister Karameh maintained the baccalaureate exams, canceling only the brevet exams, as an exception this year.