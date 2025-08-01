Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
MUSIC

In 'Fragile' Tania Saleh voices her worry about a world in peril

The Lebanese author, composer, singer and visual artist gathered in this new album, released July 2*, 10 deeply human songs. On this occasion, L’Orient-Le Jour asked her three questions.

L'OLJ / By Stéphanie GHACIBEH, 01 August 2025 10:38

Lire cet article en Français
In 'Fragile' Tania Saleh voices her worry about a world in peril

Author and composer, performer and visual artist, Tania Saleh. (Credit: Elie Fahed)

Inspired by her forced departure from Lebanon after the political and financial crises and the Beirut port explosion in August 2020, the artist explores, in "Fragile," questions that trouble many of us. Questions about the future, in a world devastated by war, social and climate crises, and the predominance of machines. Sung in Lebanese Arabic, the 10 songs in this new album are multinational: they were recorded in France and were the result of a remote collaboration with a Norwegian producer.Your main track, “Ghaseel Dmegh” (“Brainwashing”), sounds like a rebirth. Where are you headed now?This song marked the starting point for this project. Its purpose was specifically to open the door to a “brainwashing” through the album. Brainwashing in quotes, because I could never really accomplish it. Turning myself into someone totally...
