Accident at amusement park in Taif injures 23

At least 23 people were injured, including four seriously, in an accident Wednesday at Green Mountain Park amusement park in Taif, western Saudi Arabia, local media reported Thursday.

Widely shared videos on social media show a thrill ride called "Game 360," consisting of a circular platform where visitors are seated, suspended from a giant mechanical arm that swings up and down. The sudden breakage of this mechanical arm reportedly caused the entire installation to crash violently to the ground, with visitors still on board.





Saudi channel Al-Arabiya said on X that the accident left "23 injured (...) including 4 seriously (...) in an accident in Taif," while the newspaper Okaz reported "more than 23 injured." Al-Arabiya added that the park had been closed and that an investigation had been launched.

Saudi Arabia is expanding entertainment and leisure projects as part of efforts to diversify an economy long reliant on oil. Among the main projects is the Qiddiya entertainment park, which will cover 500,000 square meters near the capital.