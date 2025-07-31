Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIPLOMACY

Portugal to consider recognising Palestinian state in September


AFP / By AFP, 31 July 2025 15:59

The Portuguese government will consult the president and parliament on the question of recognising the State of Palestine at the UN in September, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's office said Thursday.

Portugal "is considering recognition of the Palestinian state, as part of a procedure that could be concluded during the high-level week of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, to be held in New York in September", the statement said.

