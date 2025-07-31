Portugal to consider recognising Palestinian state in September

The Portuguese government will consult the president and parliament on the question of recognising the State of Palestine at the UN in September, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's office said Thursday.
Portugal "is considering recognition of the Palestinian state, as part of a procedure that could be concluded during the high-level week of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, to be held in New York in September", the statement said.
