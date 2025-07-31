Brazil needs assurance Lula won't face Zelenskiy-style embarrassment with Trump, says minister

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Tuesday that any phone call between President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and U.S. President Donald Trump would require assurances that Lula would not face the same treatment as Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Speaking to CNN Brasil about efforts to negotiate over steeper U.S. tariffs on Brazil exports, Haddad said the government is seeking channels to bring the debate back to a rational footing, noting that Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, had faced an "embarrassing situation at the White House" after coming under fire from Trump and Vice President JD Vance during a heated exchange.