At least six dead in Russian strikes on Kyiv

At least six people, including a child, were killed Thursday in a series of Russian strikes on Kyiv, according to the head of the capital's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko.
"So far, services have confirmed six deaths. Among the dead is a child, a six-year-old boy," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.
At least six people, including a child, were killed Thursday in a series of Russian strikes on Kyiv, according to the head of the capital's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko.
"So far, services have confirmed six deaths. Among the dead is a child, a six-year-old boy," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.