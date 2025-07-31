Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
UKRAINE

At least six dead in Russian strikes on Kyiv


By AFP, 31 July 2025 10:03

A man walking through rubble near a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Bilenke, in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, on July 29, 2025. (Credit: AFP.)

At least six people, including a child, were killed Thursday in a series of Russian strikes on Kyiv, according to the head of the capital's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko.

"So far, services have confirmed six deaths. Among the dead is a child, a six-year-old boy," Tkachenko wrote on Telegram.

