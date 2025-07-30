Bahaa Hariri from Beirut's airport: I will return to settle in Lebanon in September

Back in Beirut on Wednesday, Bahaa Hariri, son of the Sunni leader and former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, told LBCI that he intends to move back to Lebanon “permanently” with his family in September.

Speaking from Rafik Hariri International Airport, Bahaa Hariri said he plans to carry on the legacy of his father, who was assassinated in 2005, especially now that his brother, former Prime Minister Saad Hariri, has stepped back from political life since 2022. “We are at the head of Harirism,” he declared.

Upon his arrival in Beirut, Bahaa Hariri emphasized that “Lebanon and the region are going through a delicate phase” and that the country needs “loyal and sincere” leaders. “I will return to settle permanently in Lebanon with my family in September,” he added, stating that he would “try to help as much as possible.”

From the airport, Bahaa Hariri went directly to the tomb of Rafic Hariri in downtown Beirut, where he laid a flower bouquet.

Bahaa Hariri had already tried to make his mark during the 2022 parliamentary elections, seizing on his brother’s absence. Despite his efforts, his candidates achieved only a meager result, despite a large-scale media and political campaign. He was notably criticized for running his campaign from abroad. He also attempted a comeback in 2024, but failed to rally much support.

But today, the context has changed. The Shiite Hezbollah is strongly weakened after last fall’s war against Israel. Meanwhile, the Sunni community feels strengthened by the fall of the Syrian regime of Bashar Assad and the return of Saudi Arabia to the Middle East. While Saad Hariri has promised his supporters a “comeback” in 2026, that prospect remains uncertain, especially as Riyadh appears to be searching for one or more alternative leaders for the community it sponsors.