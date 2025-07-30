Syrian, Israeli ministers to hold meeting in Baku on Thursday: Diplomat

A Syrian-Israeli ministerial meeting is set to take place Thursday in Baku, with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer in attendance, a diplomat told AFP.

The diplomat, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the meeting will focus on "the security situation, particularly in southern Syria."

This comes on the heels of a similar meeting between the two ministers in Paris last week and will take place after Shaibani's unprecedented visit to Moscow on Thursday.