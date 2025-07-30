Illegal online gambling investigation stalled by appeals against prosecutor

BEIRUT — Two legal appeals were filed against the acting financial prosecutor general, Dora al-Khazen, on Monday, suspending her handling of an investigation into illegal online gambling which she had been pursuing since last June.

A senior judicial source confirmed the appeals to L'Orient Today, specifying that a recusal request and an application for legitimate suspicion were submitted to two chambers of the Court of Cassation by “persons and companies from the Hisham Itani's circles.”

Itani is one of the biggest shareholders in the Betarabia platform, the only legal online casino operator authorized to operate in Lebanon. He reportedly sold one of his shares to businessman Sarkis Sarkis, information with L'Orient Today could not confirm.

Casino du Liban signed a contract with Onlive Support Services (OSS) in 2022 in order to manage Betarabia. The contract allowed the casino to open "branches" and "lounges" despite stipulating geographical exclusivity to the Casino du Liban building itself. This expansion is said to have enabled the emergence of a vast black market, notably resulting in tax evasion.

Whether Judge Khazen resumes the case will depend on the individual verdicts of both chambers in the Court of Cassation and whether they reject or accept the appeals.