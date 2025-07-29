Trump says 'probably won't' attend G20 summit in South Africa

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he did not plan to attend the G20 summit in South Africa in November, rehashing debunked claims of white citizens being systematically persecuted and killed in the country.

Asked aboard Air Force One if he planned to attend the summit, Trump said: "No, I think maybe I'll send somebody else, because I've had a lot of problems with South Africa (...) A lot of people are being killed. So I think I probably won't, I'd like to, but I don't think I will."