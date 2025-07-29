Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
UNITED STATES

Trump says 'probably won't' attend G20 summit in South Africa


AFP / By AFP, 29 July 2025 22:03

A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump and the South Africa flag are seen in this illustration taken July 23, 2025. (Credit: Dado Ruvic/Reuters.)

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he did not plan to attend the G20 summit in South Africa in November, rehashing debunked claims of white citizens being systematically persecuted and killed in the country.

Asked aboard Air Force One if he planned to attend the summit, Trump said: "No, I think maybe I'll send somebody else, because I've had a lot of problems with South Africa (...) A lot of people are being killed. So I think I probably won't, I'd like to, but I don't think I will."

