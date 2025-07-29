Erdogan accuses Israel of using famine as 'weapon'

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday blasted Israel for condemning the people of Gaza to famine, saying that images coming from the Palestinian enclave were worse than "Nazi camps".

"Israel's use of hunger as a weapon, especially against Palestinians, is the clearest indication that they have not taken any share of humanity," the Turkish leader said at a press conference in Ankara.

"Images coming from Gaza are far worse, more brutal, and inhumane than those from Nazi camps. A people is being killed by hunger and thirst before the eyes of the world," he added.

The World Food Programme, UNICEF and the Food and Agriculture Organisation warned that time was running out and that Gaza was "on the brink of a full-scale famine".

Erdogan once again called Israel a "terrorist state" and claimed it subjected "our Gazan brothers (...) to genocide."



