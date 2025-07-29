Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
TRUMP TARIFFS

South Africa still seeks US trade deal days before tariff deadline


By reuters, 29 July 2025 17:23

A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, the South Africa flag and the word "Tariffs" are seen in this illustration taken July 23, 2025. (Credit: Dado Ruvic/Reuters.)

South Africa's trade ministry said on Tuesday that it still wanted to negotiate a trade deal with the United States, before a 30 percent tariff on its exports to the U.S. is due to kick in on Friday.

Pretoria has been tight-lipped about its negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration ahead of the August 1 deadline, which comes as the two countries' relationship has deteriorated over South Africa's domestic race policy and its genocide case against Israel, which Israel denies.

In a statement, the trade ministry said it was still waiting for "substantive feedback from our U.S. counterparts on the final status on our framework deal".

