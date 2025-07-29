South Africa still seeks US trade deal days before tariff deadline

South Africa's trade ministry said on Tuesday that it still wanted to negotiate a trade deal with the United States, before a 30 percent tariff on its exports to the U.S. is due to kick in on Friday.
Pretoria has been tight-lipped about its negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration ahead of the August 1 deadline, which comes as the two countries' relationship has deteriorated over South Africa's domestic race policy and its genocide case against Israel, which Israel denies.
In a statement, the trade ministry said it was still waiting for "substantive feedback from our U.S. counterparts on the final status on our framework deal".
South Africa's trade ministry said on Tuesday that it still wanted to negotiate a trade deal with the United States, before a 30 percent tariff on its exports to the U.S. is due to kick in on Friday.
Pretoria has been tight-lipped about its negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration ahead of the August 1 deadline, which comes as the two countries' relationship has deteriorated over South Africa's domestic race policy and its genocide case against Israel, which Israel denies.
In a statement, the trade ministry said it was still waiting for "substantive feedback from our U.S. counterparts on the final status on our framework deal".