REFORMS

Bank restructuring: Finance and Budget Committee approves draft law

Its implementation remains conditional on the adoption of the law on the distribution of financial losses.

L'OLJ / By Fouad GEMAYEL, 29 July 2025 13:13

Bank restructuring: Finance and Budget Committee approves draft law

The Finance and Budget Committee met on July 28, 2025. (Credit: Al-Markazia)

After nearly six hours of deliberations, Parliament’s Finance and Budget Committee, meeting in the presence of Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Economy Minister Amer Bisat and Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Karim Souhaid, approved the draft law on the restructuring of Lebanon’s banking sector — nearly six years after its collapse.The text must still be passed in a plenary session. According to sources, the session could take place Thursday, July 31, or Monday, Aug. 4. Two bills are on the agenda: the banking sector restructuring and judicial independence, the latter finalized by the Administration and Justice Committee on July 24.The bill approved Monday closely mirrors the final version submitted by the parliamentary subcommittee established in mid-May. That group, after nine meetings, had revised and reshaped the April 12 draft law...
