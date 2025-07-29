Bank restructuring: Finance and Budget Committee approves draft law

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google After nearly six hours of deliberations, Parliament’s Finance and Budget Committee, meeting in the presence of Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Economy Minister Amer Bisat and Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Karim Souhaid, approved the draft law on the restructuring of Lebanon’s banking sector — nearly six years after its collapse.The text must still be passed in a plenary session. According to sources, the session could take place Thursday, July 31, or Monday, Aug. 4. Two bills are on the agenda: the banking sector restructuring and judicial independence, the latter finalized by the Administration and Justice Committee on July 24.The bill approved Monday closely mirrors the final version submitted by the parliamentary subcommittee established in mid-May. That group, after nine meetings, had revised and reshaped the April 12 draft law...

After nearly six hours of deliberations, Parliament’s Finance and Budget Committee, meeting in the presence of Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, Economy Minister Amer Bisat and Banque du Liban (BDL) Governor Karim Souhaid, approved the draft law on the restructuring of Lebanon’s banking sector — nearly six years after its collapse.The text must still be passed in a plenary session. According to sources, the session could take place Thursday, July 31, or Monday, Aug. 4. Two bills are on the agenda: the banking sector restructuring and judicial independence, the latter finalized by the Administration and Justice Committee on July 24.The bill approved Monday closely mirrors the final version submitted by the parliamentary subcommittee established in mid-May. That group, after nine meetings, had revised and reshaped the April 12 draft...

You have reached your article limit When power pivots overnight in the Middle East, context is everything. Stay informed for $0.5/month only! Already have an account? Log in