SECURITY

Army arrests five suspected members of a terrorist cell, including two foreigners


By L'Orient Today staff, 28 July 2025 20:42

Lebanese Army soldiers in South Lebanon after the withdrawal of the Israeli army, Feb. 27, 2025. (Credit: Fadel Itani/AFP.)

BEIRUT — The Lebanese Army announced Monday the arrest of five people suspected of having formed a terrorist cell, among whom are two foreign nationals.

In a statement, the Directorate of Military Intelligence specified that three Lebanese citizens, a Syrian, and an Iraqi had been detained, without revealing the location or date of the arrests, nor the organization to which they are suspected of belonging.

The Army added that the suspects have been "referred to the competent judicial authorities" and stated that it is continuing its "surveillance and pursuit operations against terrorist organizations."

In recent months, Lebanese security authorities have increased operations targeting cells linked to suspected jihadist groups.

