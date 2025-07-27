Seperate arms smuggling attempts, foiled along the Lebanese-Syrian border.

BEIRUT — The fight against arms trafficking continues on both sides of the particularly porous border between Syria and Lebanon. France has recently reiterated its willingness to "support cooperation between Beirut and Damascus in controlling their shared border," several operations have been carried out — both on Syrian and Lebanese territory — against arms smuggling.

On Saturday night, the Syrian News Channel al-Ekhbaria reported, citing a Syrian security source, that internal security forces in the Nabek area of rural Damascus seized a shipment of weapons that was intended to be smuggled into Lebanon. Meanwhile, Lebanon's State Security announced on Sunday that it arrested a person wanted for trafficking in military weapons.

"In implementation of plans aimed at curbing arms trafficking, (...) a patrol (...) arrested a Lebanese national [M. T.] who is wanted under several judicial warrants for trafficking in military weapons, shooting, throwing hand grenades, and theft", the State Security statement reads.

"A search of his home yielded military equipment, wireless devices, a large quantity of hashish, and counterfeit U.S. $100 bills", the statement adds.

The Lebanese Army has been heavily deployed at the border between the two countries after the fall of the regime, in an attempt to address issues related to the border's porosity, in the fight against smuggling and trafficking on Lebanon's northern and eastern borders.

With the fall of Assad regime, Hezbollah lost one of its arms importation routes from Iran, which used to pass through Syria.