Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

NORTH LEBANON

12-year-old boy dies in drowning incident at resort in Minyeh


26 July 2025 15:17

12-year-old boy dies in drowning incident at resort in Minyeh

Illustrative photo of someone drowning. (Credit: NNA)

A 12-year-old boy died in a drowning incident at a resort in Minyeh, northern Lebanon, while swimming with his family, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Saturday.

According to NNA, the boy was from the town of Beit al-Faqs in the Dinnieh region.

Such incidents are not uncommon along the Lebanese coast, especially when the sea is rough.

In late June, a man and a six-year-old girl died in separate drowning incidents off the coast of Tripoli and on a beach in Akkar. A 25-year-old man also drowned near Minieh while swimming off a local beach.


man and a six-year-old girl died in separate drowning incidents off the coast of Tripoli and on a beach in Akkar. A 25-year-old man also drowned near Minieh while swimming off a local beach....
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read