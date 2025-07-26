12-year-old boy dies in drowning incident at resort in Minyeh

A 12-year-old boy died in a drowning incident at a resort in Minyeh, northern Lebanon, while swimming with his family, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported Saturday.

According to NNA, the boy was from the town of Beit al-Faqs in the Dinnieh region.

Such incidents are not uncommon along the Lebanese coast, especially when the sea is rough.

In late June, a man and a six-year-old girl died in separate drowning incidents off the coast of Tripoli and on a beach in Akkar. A 25-year-old man also drowned near Minieh while swimming off a local beach.



