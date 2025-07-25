NGOs sue Belgium to do more to stop Israel's war in Gaza

Two Belgian NGOs launched a court case on Friday seeking to pressure the country to do more to help stop Israel's war in Gaza, as the European Union struggles to take action.

Belgium has been one of the most outspoken of the EU's 27 countries in seeking to call out Israel over its devastating military operation in Gaza.

The EU's top diplomat floated a raft of options after Israel was found to have breached a cooperation agreement with the EU on human rights grounds.

But the bloc's member states are deeply divided over their approach to the conflict and have failed to act together to take any significant measures against Israel.

The two organisations behind the court case, the Belgian-Palestinian Association and National Coordination for Peace and Democracy, are pushing for Belgium to try to unilaterally halt the EU's cooperation deal with Israel.

They are also demanding other steps, including the closure of the country's airspace for any flights taking military equipment to Israel.

"Unless there is a sudden change, the European Union will not be able to suspend the association agreement with Israel," Vincent Letellier, a lawyer representing the NGOs, told AFP, alluding to the bloc's divisions.

"Countries must now be put under pressure by their voters and by the courts."

A preliminary hearing in the case was held before a judge in Brussels on Friday and complete proceedings were scheduled for Sept. 15.

International criticism of Israel is growing over the plight of the more than two million Palestinians in Gaza, where more than 100 aid and rights groups have warned that "mass starvation" is spreading.

Hamas' October 2023 attacks in Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Of the 251 hostages taken during the attack, 49 are still being held in Gaza, including 27, the Israeli military says, are dead.

Israel's retaliatory military campaign in Gaza has killed 59,587 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The United Nations considers the Ministry's figures to be reliable.