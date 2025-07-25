Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
UNITED NATIONS

UN urges UK to repeal 'disproportionate' Palestine Action ban


AFP / By AFP, 25 July 2025 13:46

A person holds a Palestinian flag outside the High Court on the day of a hearing about the banned pro-Palestinian campaign organisation Palestine Action, in London, Britain, July 21, 2025. (Credit: Isabel Infantes/Reuters.)

The U.N. rights chief on Friday slammed Britain's ban on activist group Palestine Action as a "disturbing" misuse of UK counter-terrorism legislation, and urged the government to rescind its decision.

"The decision appears disproportionate and unnecessary. It limits the rights of many people involved with and supportive of Palestine Action who have not themselves engaged in any underlying criminal activity but rather exercised their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association," Volker Turk said in a statement.

