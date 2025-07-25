UN urges UK to repeal 'disproportionate' Palestine Action ban

The U.N. rights chief on Friday slammed Britain's ban on activist group Palestine Action as a "disturbing" misuse of UK counter-terrorism legislation, and urged the government to rescind its decision.

"The decision appears disproportionate and unnecessary. It limits the rights of many people involved with and supportive of Palestine Action who have not themselves engaged in any underlying criminal activity but rather exercised their rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association," Volker Turk said in a statement.