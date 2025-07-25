Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GERMANY

Berlin 'does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state in the near future'


By AFP, 25 July 2025 13:42

The German flag flies in front of the building housing the Bundestag in Berlin. Archive photo, (Credit: David Gannon/AFP.)

The German government "does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state in the short term," it said Friday, a day after Emmanuel Macron announced he would do so in September at the U.N.

Berlin "continues to view the recognition of a Palestinian state as one of the final steps toward a two-state solution," the German government stated in a press release, emphasizing that Israel's security "remains of utmost importance" to Germany.

The German government "does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state in the short term," it said Friday, a day after Emmanuel Macron announced he would do so in September at the U.N.

Berlin "continues to view the recognition of a Palestinian state as one of the final steps toward a two-state solution," the German government stated in a press release, emphasizing that Israel's security "remains of utmost importance" to Germany.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read