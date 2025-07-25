Berlin 'does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state in the near future'

The German government "does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state in the short term," it said Friday, a day after Emmanuel Macron announced he would do so in September at the U.N.
Berlin "continues to view the recognition of a Palestinian state as one of the final steps toward a two-state solution," the German government stated in a press release, emphasizing that Israel's security "remains of utmost importance" to Germany.
The German government "does not plan to recognize a Palestinian state in the short term," it said Friday, a day after Emmanuel Macron announced he would do so in September at the U.N.
Berlin "continues to view the recognition of a Palestinian state as one of the final steps toward a two-state solution," the German government stated in a press release, emphasizing that Israel's security "remains of utmost importance" to Germany.