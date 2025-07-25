World reacts to France's move to recognize State of Palestine

France will formally recognise a Palestinian state at the U.N. General Assembly in September, President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday.

The moves takes to at least 142 the number of countries that now recognize or plan to recognize Palestinian statehood, according to an AFP tally, defying strong opposition from Israel and the United States.

France would become the most significant European power to recognize a Palestinian state, and the first among the G7 wealthy democracies to do so.

Here is how countries are reacting:





United States

Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded angrily to Macron's announcement, calling it a "reckless decision".

"This reckless decision only serves Hamas propaganda and sets back peace. It is a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th," Rubio wrote on X, alluding to the Hamas attack on Israel in 2023 that triggered the war in Gaza.





Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the move "rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became."

"A Palestinian state in these conditions would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel — not to live in peace beside it," he said.





Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose country already recognizes Palestinian statehood, welcomed Macron's announcement.

"Together, we must protect what Netanyahu is trying to destroy. The two-state solution is the only solution," said the Socialist leader and outspoken critic of Israel's offensive in Gaza.





Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed Macron's "historic decision".

"The Kingdom reiterates its call for all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to take similar positive steps and adopt serious positions that support peace and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."





Jordan

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed appreciation for Macron's decision.

"This is a step in the right direction toward the realisation of the two-state solution and the end of the occupation," ministry spokesperson Sufian Qudah said in a statement.





Palestinian Authority

Senior Palestinian Authority official Hussein al-Sheikh welcomed the move, saying it "reflects France's commitment to international law and its support for the Palestinian people's rights to self-determination and the establishment of our independent state."





Hamas

Palestinian militant group Hamas hailed Macron's pledge as a "positive step in the right direction toward doing justice to our oppressed Palestinian people and supporting their legitimate right to self-determination."

"We call on all countries of the world — especially European nations and those that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine — to follow France's lead," it added.