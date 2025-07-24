At least six killed and 140 injured in blast in Idlib province

At least six people were killed and 140 others injured in an explosion in northwestern Syria's Idlib province on Thursday, the official Syrian news agency Sana reported.

"Six people were killed and 140 others were injured in the explosion that occurred in the town of Maaret Misrin," Sana said, citing a preliminary toll from the Health Ministry.

A huge plume of white smoke was visible from afar, according to AFP images, which also show several children among the injured. It is not yet clear whether the explosion was accidental or caused by an airstrike.