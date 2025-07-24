Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SYRIA

At least six killed and 140 injured in blast in Idlib province

It is not yet clear whether the explosion was accidental or caused by an airstrike.

AFP / 24 July 2025 16:31

A wounded child waits for medical care at the hospital after an explosion in Maarrat Misrin, in the north of Idlib province, Syria, on July 24, 2025. (Credit: Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP)

At least six people were killed and 140 others injured in an explosion in northwestern Syria's Idlib province on Thursday, the official Syrian news agency Sana reported.

"Six people were killed and 140 others were injured in the explosion that occurred in the town of Maaret Misrin," Sana said, citing a preliminary toll from the Health Ministry.

A huge plume of white smoke was visible from afar, according to AFP images, which also show several children among the injured. It is not yet clear whether the explosion was accidental or caused by an airstrike.

At least six people were killed and 140 others injured in an explosion in northwestern Syria's Idlib province on Thursday, the official Syrian news agency Sana reported.

"Six people were killed and 140 others were injured in the explosion that occurred in the town of Maaret Misrin," Sana said, citing a preliminary toll from the Health Ministry.

A huge plume of white smoke was visible from afar, according to AFP images, which also show several children among the injured. It is not yet clear whether the explosion was accidental or caused by an airstrike.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read