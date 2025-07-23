Protesters prevent Israeli cruise ship from docking at Greek island of Syros

BEIRUT — The MS Crown Iris, a cruise ship operated by Israeli company Mano Maritime, was forced to abandon its stop at the Greek island of Syros and head to Cyprus instead on Tuesday after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked 1,600 Israeli tourists from disembarking, several media outlets reported. The incident was confirmed by Mano Maritime to The Guardian and The Greek Reporter.

According to The Greek Reporter, which cited accounts from Israeli tourists shared with Israeli Channel 12 and The Guardian, around 300 protesters gathered on the Ermoupolis dock, waving Palestinian flags and displaying a large banner reading "Stop the genocide." The ship had been scheduled for a six-hour visit.

The protesters condemned Israel’s war in Gaza and criticized what they described as the "economic, technological and military" cooperation between Greece and Israel.

"As residents of Syros, but above all as human beings, through this action we want to contribute to ending the genocidal war that is ravaging our region," they said in a statement. No incidents, clashes or arrests were reported.

Demonstrators marched from Miaouli Square to the Nissaki area, where the cruise ship was to dock, chanting slogans and remaining on site until the vessel departed, despite efforts to facilitate passenger disembarkation, The Greek Reporter said.

Some passengers responded by waving Israeli flags and chanting patriotic slogans, witnesses told The Guardian.

Mano Maritime confirmed the incident to The Guardian.

Condemnation by a Greek minister

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar contacted his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, about the incident, the Greek Foreign Ministry confirmed, without disclosing details of their exchange.

Greek Health Minister Adonis Georgiadis condemned the protest in Syros on Wednesday, calling it "unthinkable and offensive to Greece," The Greek Reporter said.

"Some people — regardless of their origin, unless Israelis have lost their status as human beings — paid for their tickets on this ship and chose to spend their holidays in Greece. And others forcibly impose themselves — for their own reasons — and prevent them," he added.

This is not the first time Greek nationals have mobilized to express opposition to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which has killed nearly 60,000 people, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry. The war was triggered by Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed 1,200 people.

The United Nations this week accused Israel of killing more than 1,000 Palestinians during aid distributions. On Tuesday, the director of one of Gaza’s largest hospitals said 21 children had died of malnutrition and hunger in the past 72 hours. The Israeli government has openly signaled its intention to expel Gazans from the enclave, sparking accusations of ethnic cleansing.

Last October, members of a Greek dockworkers’ union blocked the loading of a container of ammunition destined for Israel in protest against the war in Gaza. Social media posts have also documented peaceful demonstrations and individual actions in Greece opposing Israel’s military campaign, which is backed by the United States.