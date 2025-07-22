Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ENVIRONMENT

Interpol lifts red notice for Sea Shepherd activist Paul Watson


AFP / By AFP, 22 July 2025 19:47

Global police organisation Interpol has lifted a red wanted notice requesting the arrest of Paul Watson, an anti-whaling activist and founder of the Sea Shepherd NGO, one of his lawyers told AFP on Tuesday.

Interpol had issued the notice against Watson, known for radical tactics including confrontations with whaling ships at sea, at the request of Japan, but has now decided the measure was "disproportionate", lawyer William Julie said.

