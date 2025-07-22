Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
INFRASTRUCTURE

Commerce registry building in Baabda still at risk of collapse


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 22 July 2025 10:39

Commerce registry building in Baabda still at risk of collapse

The Baabda Palace of Justice. (Credit: NNA)

Justice Minister Adel Nassar cut short his vacation abroad to visit Baabda, where the building housing the Mount Lebanon commercial registry is at risk of collapse, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

The minister specifically mentioned “problems related to the building and a visit to support civil servants and citizens, following reports of a risk of collapse.”

“The minister held a series of meetings at the palace of justice in order to follow up on this issue and take the necessary measures,” the statement added.

Nassar did not respond to requests for comment. The building, which is adjacent to the Baabda palace of justice, had been evacuated in early June.

In his statement, he said he would also “participate in the session of the parliamentary administration and justice committee to continue examining the draft law on the independence of the judiciary, given the importance of this issue, its sensitivity, and the ongoing debates.”

Nassar denied that his return was related to the signing of judicial appointments, stressing that these have not yet been finalized by the Supreme Judicial Council.

