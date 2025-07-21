MEA flights connecting Beirut to eight destinations modified between July 26 and 30

The national airline Middle East Airlines (MEA) announced Monday that some of its flights connecting Beirut to eight destinations will be modified between July 26 and 30 for "operational" reasons.

"For operational reasons, the schedules of several flights to and from Paris, Nice, Istanbul, Doha, Larnaca, Jeddah, Accra-Abidjan and Cairo will be modified during the period from July 26 to 30," MEA said in a statement, without providing further details. Some flights will be advanced or delayed, it added.

During the 12-day war between Iran and Israel in June, MEA maintained its flights to and from Beirut, though it modified its schedules due to disruptions affecting the regional airspace. During the 2023-2024 war between Israel and Hezbollah, the national airline was the only carrier to maintain service to Beirut following the Israeli escalation on the capital.