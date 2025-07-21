Kinamania will help you create your own bag

The bag-making workshop launched by Kinamania will return to Lebanon for its second edition on July 31 and Aug. 7: A beautiful terrace overlooking the sea, a large table covered with leather scraps in every color and matching thread, snacks to nibble on and a mellow atmosphere. Those who have taken part in the experience are eager to do it again.

The founder of Brussels-based Kinamania, which specializes in shoes, sandals and leather goods, Kristina Zouein, was also looking forward to reliving this moment with anyone willing to give it a try, after the success of her workshop last summer.

In Ghbeleh, high above Adma in Kristina’s family home, the view is stunning, the sun is radiant and the vibes inspire creation: a fitting atmosphere to design your own bag.

No experience is needed to create one of the two proposed models: the Muse or the Carryall. The first is a structured trapeze-shaped bag with a shoulder strap, flap and a small contrast interior pocket. The second is a slouchy, unstructured tote with a shoulder strap and an exterior pocket for a credit card.

Between sewing and lunch, four hours pass quickly, and you leave with the tremendous satisfaction of bringing home something that you fashioned to your liking. The leather is sourced mainly in Lebanon. The palette also includes metallized leathers for an evening look.

"The idea of these workshops is to send a message of connection between Brussels and Beirut and to raise awareness about leatherworking with beautiful color combinations. Each person creates their own combinations. In Lebanon, we love color!" said Zouein. "The goal of this experience is to make participants proud. First, you gain awareness of craftsmanship. Then, you get to wear a bag that will draw attention, and you’ll be able to say you made it yourself," she added.

The Kinamania story began in Beirut at Johnny Farah’s leather workshop in Saifi. It continued in Belgium, but it has never strayed from its roots in Beirut, with a showroom there and a collaboration with Cynthia Chamat (Boutique Hub).

The aim is to offer work to Lebanese artisans while aligning with market realities. The creator’s original idea was to make "minorquines," the traditional sandals of the Balearic Islands — called majorquinas in Majorca and minorquinas in Menorca, with a broad strap in the front and a strap at the back.

Zouein, who trained in management and marketing at AUB, nevertheless became passionate about working with her hands, especially with leather. She finds obvious satisfaction in keeping her hands busy and developing her sense of geometry and measurement.

This craft has also carried political messages and contributed to collective solidarity, sometimes providing work to Syrian refugee craftswomen and sometimes featuring the famous cross-stitch embroidery done by embroiderers in the Palestinian camps. "Making, acting, repairing" is the trilogy at the heart of this ethical brand, which will soon branch out into more sophisticated shoes, such as derbies and personalized bags.

To experience this summer workshop set against the blue horizon, register by clicking this link or on WhatsApp at +961 3 68 69 36 to attend on July 31 or Aug. 7.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.