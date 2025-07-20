Derian to army commander: Dar al-Fatwa will not allow Lebanon to be dragged into sectarian strife

Lebanon's Mufti Abdul Latif Derian received a phone call from Army Commander General Rodolphe Haykal Sunday, during which he affirmed that “Dar al-Fatwa will not allow Lebanon to be dragged into the furnace of sectarian strife," the state-run National News Agency reported, citing a statement by Dar al-Fatwa.

The statement was released as fears mounted in Beirut that clashes between Druze fighters and Sunni Bedouin tribes in Syria’s southern Sweida region could spill over into Lebanese territory. A new cease-fire was announced Saturday in Syria, and relative calm was reported in the region Sunday, according to AFP. The statement also addressed “Lebanese affairs and the role the army plays in preserving the security and safety of Lebanon and its people.”

Derian stated that “Lebanon must remain distant from what is happening in sisterly Syria. They have a capable state to manage their security situation and wise leadership.” ”We affirm the unity of Syria in its land, people and institutions. We should not interfere in others' affairs, nor should anyone interfere in our Lebanese affairs,” he added.

He praised the Lebanese Army for “fulfilling its national duty and handling any security incidents throughout the country,” and stressed that “there is no alternative to the state, its authority and the enforcement of its rule across all its territories. The state is the umbrella for all, the sole guarantor of order, the rule of law, rights and freedoms, equal citizenship and justice among all citizens.”

On Friday, Derian had called Sami Abi al-Mona, the spiritual leader of Lebanon’s Druze community. Both religious figures emphasized the importance of “avoiding falling into the trap of sedition.”

The Lebanese Army also issued a statement on Friday, affirming that troops “will not allow any breach of security or civil peace.”