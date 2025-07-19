Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

EU welcomes Israel-Syria cease-fire, urges protection of civilians


AFP / 19 July 2025 16:07

Members of Syrian government security forces deploy on a road near Izra in Syria's southern Daraa province, as Bedouin and tribal fighters clash with Druze gunmen in neighboring Sweida province, July 19, 2025. (Credit Omar Haj Kadour/AFP)

The EU on Saturday welcomed a U.S.-brokered cease-fire between Syria and Israel, saying it was "appalled" by the deadly sectarian violence in Syria's southern Druze heartland that prompted Israeli strikes.

"Now is the time for dialogue and for advancing a truly inclusive transition. Syria's transitional authorities, together with local authorities, bear the responsibility to protect all Syrians without distinction," the European Union's diplomatic service said in a statement.

It also called for all perpetrators behind "grave violations" of international law to be held accountable.

