EU welcomes Israel-Syria cease-fire, urges protection of civilians

The EU on Saturday welcomed a U.S.-brokered cease-fire between Syria and Israel, saying it was "appalled" by the deadly sectarian violence in Syria's southern Druze heartland that prompted Israeli strikes.

"Now is the time for dialogue and for advancing a truly inclusive transition. Syria's transitional authorities, together with local authorities, bear the responsibility to protect all Syrians without distinction," the European Union's diplomatic service said in a statement.

It also called for all perpetrators behind "grave violations" of international law to be held accountable.