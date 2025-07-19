Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Who are the factions fighting in Sweida?

Since Druze clans and Bedouin tribes triggered the clashes last Sunday, other armed groups have joined the fight.

L'OLJ / By Clémentine Mariuzzo, 19 July 2025 16:16

Lire cet article en Français
Who are the factions fighting in Sweida?

Syrian Druze fighters roam the streets of the city of Sweida, in the south of the country, after the withdrawal of government troops, on July 17, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

Despite the announcement of a cease-fire Wednesday night between Damascus and some Druze armed factions, clashes continued Friday in Syria’s southern province of Sweida. Government forces had begun pulling back, but deep sectarian grievances — intensified by the involvement of Sunni tribes backing Bedouin fighters — have reignited tensions.As of Saturday, over 940 people have been killed in these clashes since they ignited on Sunday.Weapons have flooded Syria throughout the civil war, particularly in the south, where trafficking is widespread and local communities have enjoyed relative autonomy from the Assad regime. In addition to government troops, Bedouin tribes, Druze militias and broader Sunni armed groups have joined the fight. What's next for the Syrian government? After Sweida it's back to square one for Sharaa Here’s a...
