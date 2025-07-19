Who are the factions fighting in Sweida?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Despite the announcement of a cease-fire Wednesday night between Damascus and some Druze armed factions, clashes continued Friday in Syria’s southern province of Sweida. Government forces had begun pulling back, but deep sectarian grievances — intensified by the involvement of Sunni tribes backing Bedouin fighters — have reignited tensions.As of Saturday, over 940 people have been killed in these clashes since they ignited on Sunday.Weapons have flooded Syria throughout the civil war, particularly in the south, where trafficking is widespread and local communities have enjoyed relative autonomy from the Assad regime. In addition to government troops, Bedouin tribes, Druze militias and broader Sunni armed groups have joined the fight. What's next for the Syrian government? After Sweida it's back to square one for Sharaa Here’s a...

