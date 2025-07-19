Sharaa renews pledge to 'protect minorities'

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Saturday renewed his pledge to protect minorities, after sectarian clashes left more than 700 people dead in the Druze-majority province of Sweida.

"The Syrian state is committed to protecting all minorities and communities in the country ... We condemn all crimes committed" in Sweida, Sharaa said in a televised speech, shortly after his office announced an "immediate cease-fire" in the southern province.