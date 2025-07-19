Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Sharaa renews pledge to 'protect minorities'


AFP / 19 July 2025 12:06

People watch on a giant screen as Syria's president, Ahmad al-Sharaa, delivers a speech at the presidential palace during the unveiling of the new national emblem, July 3, 2025. (Credit: Louai Beshara/AFP)

Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa on Saturday renewed his pledge to protect minorities, after sectarian clashes left more than 700 people dead in the Druze-majority province of Sweida. 

"The Syrian state is committed to protecting all minorities and communities in the country ... We condemn all crimes committed" in Sweida, Sharaa said in a televised speech, shortly after his office announced an "immediate cease-fire" in the southern province.

