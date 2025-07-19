Sharaa announces 'immediate ceasefire' in Sweida province

The office of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced an "immediate cease-fire" in Sweida on Saturday as interior ministry forces deployed in the Druze-majority province under a U.S.-brokered deal with Israel.
The presidency called on "all parties to fully respect" the truce, which came after Israel bombed defence ministry forces that had deployed to the southern province earlier this week to force their withdrawal.
