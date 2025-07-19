Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Sharaa announces 'immediate ceasefire' in Sweida province


AFP / 19 July 2025 12:00

Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, receiving Saudi Arabia's foreign minister in Damascus, May 31, 2025. (Credit: HO/SANA/AFP)

The office of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa announced an "immediate cease-fire" in Sweida on Saturday as interior ministry forces deployed in the Druze-majority province under a U.S.-brokered deal with Israel.

The presidency called on "all parties to fully respect" the truce, which came after Israel bombed defence ministry forces that had deployed to the southern province earlier this week to force their withdrawal.

