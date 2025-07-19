Security forces begin deploying in Sweida province: Ministry

Syrian security forces have begun deploying in the Druze-majority province of Sweida, where sectarian violence has left more than 700 people dead, the interior ministry said on Saturday.
"Internal security forces have begun deploying in Sweida province ... intending to protect civilians and put an end to the chaos," Ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba said in a statement on Telegram.
