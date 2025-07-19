Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SYRIA

Security forces begin deploying in Sweida province: Ministry


AFP / 19 July 2025 11:51

Syrian government security forces hold a checkpoint, to prevent Bedouin tribal fighters from reaching the city of Sweida, along a road in Sweida province, southern Syria, July 19, 2025. (Credit: Sam Hariri/AFP)

Syrian security forces have begun deploying in the Druze-majority province of Sweida, where sectarian violence has left more than 700 people dead, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

"Internal security forces have begun deploying in Sweida province ... intending to protect civilians and put an end to the chaos," Ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba said in a statement on Telegram.

Syrian security forces have begun deploying in the Druze-majority province of Sweida, where sectarian violence has left more than 700 people dead, the interior ministry said on Saturday.

"Internal security forces have begun deploying in Sweida province ... intending to protect civilians and put an end to the chaos," Ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba said in a statement on Telegram.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read