SYRIA

Presidency promises to send force 'to end clashes' in Sweida


AFP / 19 July 2025 11:37

Bedouins from Deraa are preparing to join the fighting against Druze factions from Sweida, in the absence of Syrian authorities in the province, on Friday, July 18. (Credit: Caroline Hayek/L’Orient-Le Jour)

The Syrian presidency pledged Friday evening to send forces to the south of the country in order to "end the ongoing clashes" in Sweida between Druze factions and armed tribal groups, while also calling for "restraint."

In a statement, the presidency urges "all parties to exercise restraint and prioritize reason," and specifies that "the competent authorities are working to deploy a special force to end the clashes and resolve the conflict on the ground, alongside political and security measures aimed at stabilizing the situation and ensuring a return to calm" in this predominantly Druze city.

