Greek defense minister visits Beirut, reaffirms support for Lebanese Army

On an official visit to Beirut on Friday, Greek Defense Minister Nikólaos Dendias reiterated Greece's commitment to support Lebanon, notably through increased assistance to the Lebanese Army.

Received at the Baabda Palace by President Joseph Aoun, in the presence of Defense Minister Michel Menassa, Dendias informed them of his country’s intention “to provide aid to the Lebanese Army, including military vehicles, helicopters and trucks.” In this context, he indicated that “the military institution plays an essential role in preserving stability and security in Lebanon, especially in the South.” The Greek minister expressed his willingness to host Lebanese officers for training and internships at the Greek military academy. He reaffirmed Athens’ support for Lebanon.

Menassa also met with his Greek counterpart in Yarze. The latter presented him with some of the aid Greece plans to provide to the Lebanese Army, highlighting “the importance of continued defense cooperation between the two countries” and confirming “Greece’s support for Lebanon in facing current challenges.”

Finally, the Greek minister was received by Orthodox Patriarch John X at Balamand, to whom he conveyed Greece’s condolences for the victims of the attack against Mar Elias Church in Damascus last month. He reaffirmed Greek support for the Church of Antioch, emphasizing their “deep historical ties.”