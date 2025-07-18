Forest fire erupts in Akkar's Beino and Beit Mlat

A large fire broke out in the forested areas and olive groves on the outskirts of the towns of Beino and Beit Malat in Akkar on Friday, according to L'Orient Today's correspondent in the North.

Smoke clouds have risen into the sky, and residents are concerned about the rapid spread of the fire due to strong winds and rising temperatures, according to our correspondent.

Firefighting vehicles from four Civil Defense centers have arrived at the scene to assist in extinguishing the flames, alongside residents.

On Tuesday, under the patronage of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Lebanon's Environment Ministry launched a $3.5 million initiative aimed at reducing wildfire risks in vulnerable landscapes.

The initiative, titled "Forest Fire Risk Management in Natural Areas at Risk in Lebanon," is part of a broader national campaign to combat forest fires. It focuses on early warning systems, local coordination and forest restoration.

In April, Greenpeace warned that wildfires recorded in Lebanon even before the start of the summer, when fires usually peak, were “an alarming indicator of the worsening effects of climate change in the region.”

Reporting contributed by Michel Hallak