‘Doctor, again!’: Al Shami sets Beirut ablaze with a night of sound and soul

The DJ was the first to warm up the crowd, spinning beats that had fans swaying in their seats and sneaking closer to the stage. It felt like a party already. But then, the music stopped. The lights dimmed. And silence settled in.A screen lit up.It wasn't photos or flashing lights — it was Al Shami himself, speaking directly to the crowd, his voice calm and steady. He spoke of his childhood, of fleeing Damascus, washing dishes in Turkey, holding on — stubbornly — to a dream no one believed in. "Resilience" and "determination," those words echoed in the story he shared onscreen, the same words his fans now use to describe him.And then, the story gave way to spectacle.One by one, dancers in all-black stormed the stage like warriors in an Arabian night. One of them, face hidden under a black kuffiyeh, stood still in the middle. When he...

