Fatal shooting in Jbeil: Suspect at large after killing of security guard

A security guard was shot and killed in Jbeil on Thursday afternoon, a source from the Internal Security Forces told L'Orient Today on Friday, noting that "the identity of the killer has been determined, but he has not yet been arrested."

The victim, born in 1952 and a resident of the Mina district in Tripoli, was shot at the "Byblos Sud" real estate site in the Jbeil area.

He was rushed to Saint George Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the perpetrator fled to an unknown location. Security forces responded to the scene and launched an investigation to track down the assailant and uncover the circumstances of the crime.