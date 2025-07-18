Israeli 'call to order' in Damascus stirs community traumas

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google No matter how close cars squeeze past each other at every intersection, with hoods nearly touching bumpers, Mazen*, a taxi driver, notices that “there’s no one on the streets” of Damascus this Thursday, July 17.“Many are afraid to leave their homes since yesterday,” he says. Early the previous afternoon, a double Israeli airstrike struck the Syrian Defense Ministry and the general staff headquarters, shaking the capital — an area mostly spared during 14 years of civil war.Ahmad, a member of the security forces who arrived from Idleb that morning and is now on guard duty, isn’t impressed. “For us, it’s nothing after all the bombardments we’ve been through,” he jokes.But Mazen struggles to watch what he calls a symbol of “the power of the State” being so severely damaged. “The humiliation is too much,” he whispers.The Israeli strikes also...

whispers.The Israeli strikes also...

