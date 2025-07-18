Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIA

Syria tribes clash with Druze fighters near Sweida


AFP / 18 July 2025 12:47

Syria tribes clash with Druze fighters near Sweida

Fighters from Bedouin tribes ride a motorcycle in al-Mazraa village, in Syria's southern Sweida governorate, as clashes with Druze gunmen continue on July 18, 2025. (Credit: Omar Haj Kadour/AFP)

Armed tribes allied with Syria's Islamist-led government clashed with Druze fighters outside Sweida Friday, a day after government troops withdrew from the Druze-majority city, the warring parties and a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported "clashes west of Sweida pitting tribal fighters and Bedouin supported by the authorities on one side, against Druze fighters on the other." Combatants on both sides confirmed the exchange of fire to AFP correspondents.

