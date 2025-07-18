Syria tribes clash with Druze fighters near Sweida

Armed tribes allied with Syria's Islamist-led government clashed with Druze fighters outside Sweida Friday, a day after government troops withdrew from the Druze-majority city, the warring parties and a monitoring group said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported "clashes west of Sweida pitting tribal fighters and Bedouin supported by the authorities on one side, against Druze fighters on the other." Combatants on both sides confirmed the exchange of fire to AFP correspondents.