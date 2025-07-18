Rift widens between Washington and Tel Aviv over Syria

A view of the damage following Israeli strikes on the headquarters of the Syrian army and the Ministry of Defense in Damascus on July 16, 2025. (Credit: AFP.)
Differences between Israel and the United States are most visible on the Middle East stage. On Wednesday, Israeli forces struck the Syrian Defense Ministry’s command center in central Damascus, killing three and injuring 34.The strike came as fighting in Sweida between Druze militias, Bedouin factions, and government forces left over 516 dead. Tel Aviv said it acted to protect the Druze community.For Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the goal is clear: to keep Syria in a state of weakness, as he perceives the transitional government, stemming from Islamist ranks, as a threat. One of his ministers even openly called Tuesday for the elimination of president Ahmad al-Sharaa.Meanwhile, American President Donald Trump is betting on a strong central power to stabilize Syria and the region, under pressure from Saudi Arabia and Turkey....
