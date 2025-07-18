Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SWEIDA CLASHES

Syrian presidency accuses Druze fighters of violating cease-fire


AFP / 18 July 2025 09:25

Syrian presidency accuses Druze fighters of violating cease-fire

Syrian Druze fighters pose for a photograph after Syrian government forces pulled out of the southern Sweida governorate, on July 17, 2025. (Credit: Shadi al-Dubaisi/AFP)

The Syrian presidency accused Druze fighters in Sweida of violating the cease-fire that led to the withdrawal of government forces from the southern province on Thursday.

In a statement, the presidency accused "outlaw forces" – the term the government uses to refer to Druze factions in Sweida – of violating the agreement by engaging in "horrific violence" against civilians, including "crimes that completely contravene the obligations of mediation, directly threaten civil peace, and push towards chaos and security collapse."

The presidency also warned against "continued blatant Israeli interference in Syria's internal affairs, which only leads to further chaos and destruction and further complicates the regional situation."

