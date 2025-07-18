Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SWEIDA CLASHES

White House sees 'continuing' de-escalation in Syria


AFP / 18 July 2025 09:17

White House sees 'continuing' de-escalation in Syria

Syrian Druze fighters pose for a photograph after Syrian government forces pulled out of the southern Sweida governorate, on July 17, 2025. (Credit: Shadi al-Dubaisi/AFP)

The United States was seeing a "continuing" de-escalation of sectarian violence in southern Syria, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday, following days of deadly clashes that killed hundreds of people.

"As soon as the United States became involved in this conflict, we were able to de-escalate, de-conflict. That seems to be continuing," Leavitt said at a regular press briefing. "Syria agreed to draw back their troops that were in the area where that clash was ongoing, and we continue to be very actively monitoring the situation."

