White House sees 'continuing' de-escalation in Syria

The United States was seeing a "continuing" de-escalation of sectarian violence in southern Syria, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Thursday, following days of deadly clashes that killed hundreds of people.

"As soon as the United States became involved in this conflict, we were able to de-escalate, de-conflict. That seems to be continuing," Leavitt said at a regular press briefing. "Syria agreed to draw back their troops that were in the area where that clash was ongoing, and we continue to be very actively monitoring the situation."