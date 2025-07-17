Death toll from south Syria violence rises to 594: Monitor

At least 594 people have been killed in southern Syria's Sweida province, a war monitor said Thursday, giving an updated toll from several days of clashes and the deployment of government forces.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights counted 300 Druze from Sweida among the dead, including 154 civilians, of whom 83 "who were summarily executed by members of the defence and interior ministries." The violence also claimed the lives of 257 government personnel and 18 Bedouin fighters, plus three members of Bedouin tribes "who were summarily executed by Druze fighters."

Fifteen more government personnel were killed in Israeli airstrikes, while a journalist was also killed covering the clashes.