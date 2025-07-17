Violence in Sweida: Aoun, Derian contacted Joumblatt

President Joseph Aoun and the mufti of the Republic, Abdellatif Derian, both contacted Lebanese Druze leader Walid Joumblatt, former head of the Progressive Socialist Party, to discuss the issue of communal clashes in Syria, according to a statement relayed by several Lebanese media outlets.

According to reported statements, Aoun emphasized the importance of coordination during this delicate phase, affirming that "the state, with all its institutions, is present and ready for any effort that contributes to maintaining stability." He also expressed his "appreciation for the responsible positions" of the Druze leader and his concern to prevent "any escalation of tensions in the streets."

The mufti sent a similar message, "praising Joumblatt's role in managing tensions and his call for wisdom, affirming the importance of protecting the Lebanese scene from any escalation and preserving national unity as well as civil peace."