SYRIA

New offensive by Bedouin fighters in Sweida


L'OLJ / 17 July 2025 20:47

New offensive by Bedouin fighters in Sweida

Syrian Red Crescent rescuers stand in front of the body of a victim of clashes in Sweida, on July 17, 2025. (Credit: Shadi al-Dubaisi/AFP)

Syrian Bedouin fighters launched a new offensive Thursday in Sweida province against armed Druze groups, a Bedouin military leader told Reuters, despite a cease-fire announced the previous evening to end several days of bloody clashes.

The commander specified that the truce only applied to government forces and not to the Bedouins, adding that his men were seeking to free members of their community detained in recent days by armed Druze groups.

